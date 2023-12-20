Central Otago drug bust: Nine arrests, $88,000 worth of drugs seized

Everything you need to know about cocaine.

Nine people have been arrested across Central Otago, and a large quantity of drugs seized by police in a crackdown ahead of the holiday season.

Detective Sergeant Regan Boucher of Otago Lakes Organised Crime said a total of 170 grams of cocaine, 40g of MDMA, and MDMA pills, worth about $88,000 had been seized following multiple search warrants across Queenstown, Cromwell, Alexandra, and Wanaka,

Nine people will appear before the courts over the coming weeks for a variety of drug-dealing charges , some of which include possession for supply of MDMA, ketamine, cocaine, and cannabis.

Boucher said police continued to observe higher recreational drug use throughout the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago districts, consistent with a larger concentration of controlled substances, such as MDMA and cocaine, detected in Southern Police District’s wastewater.

Police continued to observe higher recreational drug use throughout the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago districts. Photo / 123rf, File

Police would continue to target and hold offenders to account for the supply of controlled drugs in the community, as these drugs can and do cause harm, he said.

“These types of drugs cross all social sectors of our community, including people of all ages, visitors to the area and residents. Police ask those thinking of using controlled substances to think twice.”

He warned that MDMA, cocaine or non-prescribed ketamine, could be misrepresented and purchasers may not know what they were buying.

Pressed MDMA pills. Stock Image / 123RF

“With the summer season upon us, police urge the public to be aware of your surroundings and be vigilant.”

He said it was vital that people looked out for each other this summer and took extra measures to ensure they were keeping each other safe.

“We urge everyone to be aware of what they’re putting into their systems and the dosages. Mixing drugs and alcohol is one of the more dangerous things you can do.”

“If you choose to take illicit substances, drug-checking is recommended to help minimise the risk.”

Boucher urged anyone who may have any information relating to any controlled drugs, and didn’t feel comfortable contacting police directly, to contact crime stoppers on 0800 555 111. The information would be anonymously forwarded to police.

A calendar of upcoming drug checking clinics is available at https://thelevel.org.nz/drug-checking-clinics

You can also visit New Zealand’s drug early warning system at https://www.highalert.org.nz for more harm reduction advice about drugs and to sign up for early warnings about dangerous substances circulating in our communities.