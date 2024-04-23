A stock truck with cattle on board had rolled on Elsthorpe Rd on Wednesday morning, killing several cattle, with the driver sustaining minor injuries.

A stock truck with cattle on board had rolled on Elsthorpe Rd on Wednesday morning, killing several cattle, with the driver sustaining minor injuries.

A rural road is blocked and cattle have been killed after a stock truck rolled in Central Hawke’s Bay.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on Elsthorpe Rd, between St Lawrence Rd and Atua Rd, at 8.50am on Wednesday.

“The truck driver appears to have sustained minor injuries. Unfortunately, some of the cattle were reported to have been killed and injured,” the spokeswoman said.

“A large animal vet was called to the scene to assist with the injured cattle and it sounds like some farmers from nearby properties were also helping out.”

She said oil had been reported on the road and CHB district council had sent a clean-up crew.

At 9.55am all cattle were out of the truck, but it was not clear how long it would take to right the truck and clear the road.

MORE TO COME