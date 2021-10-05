Central Hawke's Bay A and P show bites the dust for 2021

Kaia Hema and Tyneil Ropiha at last year's Central Hawke's Bay A and P Show. The show won't go on this year. Photo / Paul Taylor

The 2021 Central Hawke's Bay A and P Show has been cancelled.

The show was to have been held in Waipukurau on November 11-13 but president David Poulton said the decision to cancel was made at a meeting last night because of the continuing uncertainty, with just five weeks to go, of what sort of show could take place amid the Covid-19 crisis.

While the safety factors were the ultimate consideration, the financial factors were coming into play with the increasing likelihood that if the show went ahead it would be without public admission.

The loss of gate income could potentially have meant running at a loss and affecting the viability of the organisation and the future of the show.

The decision completes a cancellation of all five pre-Christmas A and P shows in the eastern and lower regions of the North Island, all of which have histories dating back well over a century.

Previously cancelled were the Poverty Bay, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa shows, which were to have been held this month, and the Manawatu and West Coast show which was to have been held in early November. The Wairarapa and Manawatu shows were also cancelled last year.

Two other A and P shows are still scheduled for Hawke's Bay in the New Year, with the Wairoa A and P show scheduled for January 14-15 and the Dannevirke A and P Show on February 3-5.