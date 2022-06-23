Tīrama Mai light festival in Ōtautahi-Christchurch. Video / Hamish Clark

Central Christchurch will be lit up Friday tonight as part of the Tīrama Mai lighting event.

The event will see Cathedral Square and surrounding areas transformed with a series of lighting installations, projections and illuminated artworks created by some of Canterbury's best lighting artists.

Tīrama Mai is being run by the Christchurch City Council with the first event held last year.

This year, it has been timed to coincide with the country's first Matariki public holiday.

It is free to attend and will run until July 3, giving people the opportunity to explore the city and try out some hospitality venues including New Regent St, the Arts Centre, Riverside Market and Little High.

A huge array of colour at Tirama Mai. Photo / Supplied

Council events and arts manager Lucy Blackmore said they have been working on this year's event since the last one finished.

"We've been working closely with mana whenua and local creatives, we've been developing a range of new lighting installations and displays to dazzle visitors with this year.

"Tīrama Mai is a great way to get together with friends and whānau to celebrate Matariki in the central city," she said.

Huge colour of light on the Avon River. Photo / Supplied

This year, they have been working to develop a range of new installations that explore the meaning of Matariki through art and interactive displays.

"These will be a really fun, accessible way for people to learn about the Matariki period."

Blackmore said it has been a busy time for the council events team.

Speckles of colour light up the ground. Photo / Supplied

"We really just can't wait until visitors are able to see these displays in action. It's particularly exciting to see Tīrama Mai come to life after the last few years of uncertainty around events."

The council has planned a number of other events for the public this winter.

The 2022 Winter Fireworks Spectacular kicks off on July 9, coinciding with the first day of the winter school holidays.

'Bringing the light' Christchurch map locations. Photo / Supplied

It will see a fireworks display set to modern Kiwi classics off the New Brighton pier.

People can tune in to The Hits on 97.7FM from 7pm to listen to the music synchronised with the fireworks.

"Last year we shifted the fireworks display from November to July. This new timing proved to be really popular with families and the local businesses in New Brighton. With the sun setting earlier in winter, the fireworks display went off just after 7pm, meaning kids didn't have to stay up past their bedtimes to enjoy," Blackmore said.

The fireworks brought 35,000 people to New Brighton last year and they expect to see a similar number this year.

A hugh cube of light at Tirama Mai. Photo / Supplied

The Go Live Festival will be held on July 22-23 at the Christchurch Town Hall.

More than 18 emerging and established artists will perform across five stages, showcasing a range of genres from alternative through to pop and rock.

The Friday event is the festival "launch party" featuring rock legend Jon Toogood of Shihad, Volts, Heavy Jones & Deep Water Creek.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.