One person was seriously injured in a possible shooting in downtown Auckland's Fort St in April. Photo / Katie Oliver

“Investigators have been working diligently to identify and locate the offender involved in this event.

“It’s a pleasing result to have made an arrest, and police will be opposing this man’s bail at his court appearance,” Friend said.

The 28-year-old man has been charged with presenting a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, police said.

Friend said the victim is continuing to recover from the ordeal.

“The victim suffered significant injuries as a result of this reckless behaviour,” he said.

“He is at home recovering, and we have updated him on the news of today’s arrest.”

Police said they are continuing to work with the victim and his family moving forward.

Police have acknowledged the support of central city residents in the investigation.

“We appreciate the incident did create some nervousness within the community, and we have been working around ongoing visibility in the city as a result,” Friend says.

“Let’s be clear, we will not tolerate this sort of violence in our city.”

The man arrested is expected in the Auckland District Court today.

