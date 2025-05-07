- A man has been arrested after a firearms incident on Fort St, Auckland, on April 27.
- The 28-year-old faces charges including presenting a firearm and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
- Police will oppose bail, and the victim is recovering at home from significant injuries.
A man has been arrested following a shooting in central Auckland late last month.
Police said an investigation has been ongoing since a man suffered serious injuries following a shooting on Fort St just before 4am on April 27.
This morning, police said they executed a search warrant at an Avondale address.
Detective Senior Sergeant and Auckland City Central Area Investigations Manager Martin Friend said one man was arrested at the address.