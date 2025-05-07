Advertisement
Central Auckland shooting: Arrest made following Fort St incident

  • A man has been arrested after a firearms incident on Fort St, Auckland, on April 27.
  • The 28-year-old faces charges including presenting a firearm and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
  • Police will oppose bail, and the victim is recovering at home from significant injuries.

A man has been arrested following a shooting in central Auckland late last month.

Police said an investigation has been ongoing since a man suffered serious injuries following a shooting on Fort St just before 4am on April 27.

This morning, police said they executed a search warrant at an Avondale address.

Detective Senior Sergeant and Auckland City Central Area Investigations Manager Martin Friend said one man was arrested at the address.

One person was seriously injured in a possible shooting in downtown Auckland's Fort St in April. Photo / Katie Oliver
“Investigators have been working diligently to identify and locate the offender involved in this event.

“It’s a pleasing result to have made an arrest, and police will be opposing this man’s bail at his court appearance,” Friend said.

The 28-year-old man has been charged with presenting a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, police said.

Friend said the victim is continuing to recover from the ordeal.

“The victim suffered significant injuries as a result of this reckless behaviour,” he said.

“He is at home recovering, and we have updated him on the news of today’s arrest.”

Police said they are continuing to work with the victim and his family moving forward.

Police have acknowledged the support of central city residents in the investigation.

“We appreciate the incident did create some nervousness within the community, and we have been working around ongoing visibility in the city as a result,” Friend says.

“Let’s be clear, we will not tolerate this sort of violence in our city.”

The man arrested is expected in the Auckland District Court today.

