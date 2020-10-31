Cathedral Square land lease to be discussed for cathedral reinstatement

The Christ Church Cathedral, damaged by the February 2011 earthquake. Photo / Logan Church

Land in Cathedral Square could be leased for up to a decade to the organisation reinstating the Christ Church Cathedral.

Earlier this year the Christchurch City Council agreed to seek public consultation on granting the lease and occupying some of the road - the area of land being considered was approximately 1527m2 as well as 270m2 of legal road.

The land would be required for up to ten years for "construction purposes".

The council proposed a "peppercorn rent" of $1 per year as part of the council's "in kind" commitment to the project.

The council received 20 submissions on the proposed lease – 16 in support, three against, and one mixed response.

Several of the "yes" submissions were made up of people either directly employed or associated with the Christ Christchurch Cathedral Reinstatement Limited.

In his submission, project director, Keith Paterson, said making the land available for the project was "extremely helpful to the ambitions of the project to reinsure efficient and effective reinstatement".

The general manager of Novotel Christchurch, which sat beside the cathedral site, said they supported a lease being granted for land in front of the cathedral but was concerned if land was granted at the north side as well, as proposed, contractors would park in an area that was a "main thoroughfare" between the central city library and Cathedral square.



Christchurch Tramway said the expanded area taken up by the project would still allow enough space for the trams.

Of those that opposed, two people opposed the council's support of the project.

The proposed lease (orange) and license (pink) areas in Cathedral Square. Photo / Supplied

Another opposed CCRL be given the use of a nearby kiosk which they said would be needed as an information centre when the convention centre opened.

The lease will be discussed at a council Hearing's Panel meeting on Monday.

Last week CCRL released updated costings for the cathedra's reinstatement as well as concept designs.

The project cost was now estimated to be $154m.

At the time the Anglican Synod voted to reinstate the cathedral the estimated cost was $104m.

The government at the time promised a $15m taxpayer contribution, and the council agreed to contribute $10m.