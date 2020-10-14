Cat savaged 'tug of war' by roaming dogs in Hastings is hanging in as vet bill grows

A Hastings woman who leapt to the defence of her cat as it was being torn in a "tug-of-war" between two roaming dogs remains hopeful he can pull through, despite his mounting injuries and health bill.

Tessa-Rose Midgley's cat Nimbus was attacked on her front lawn a week ago, and suffered heavy injuries despite her efforts to get between him and the dogs.

What initially appeared to be an overnight stay at the vet to treat extensive bruising, a broken front paw and puncture wounds has been compounded by the discovery of two hernias and liver damage, with multiple surgeries required and a total outstanding bill of around $3000 so far.

"He stood up for a bit and walked around yesterday but they have taken him off pain relief so he doesn't become dependent," Midgley, who described the attack as similar to a tug of war, said on Wednesday.

"He's not happy about that."

Midgley said, on the night of October 6, Nimbus had been outside her Camberley house for about five minutes when she heard the commotion, saw what was happening out the window then sprinted out to intervene, picking up bites to her thigh and cheek herself after a tussle on the ground.

Having lost three cats to dog attacks previously, Midgley said she wasn't going to let it happen again without a fight, and didn't think twice about stepping in.

"Thinking back on it now it was really stupid of me to sort of throw myself in front of a dog like that," she said, before saying she would probably do it all over again given the chance.

Midgley said Nimbus was the fifth cat on her street to be attacked or killed in the last three weeks.

Since moving to the area about three months ago, she has seen dogs like the two Staffordshire bull terriers that she thought attacked her and Nimbus roaming the streets constantly.

"They're dogs that aren't de-sexed, that are living in properties that have junk all through them and inadequate fencing," Midgley said.

"When you hear from animal control that de-sexing your animal in Hastings is now $20, that makes my heart ache for a lot of these families - they can't even afford that."

So while she is thankful for the donations from the public towards the cost of Nimbus' treatment, she is just as keen to see help go to people who can't afford to de-sex, register and properly care for their animals.

Hastings District Council animal control regulatory solutions manager John Payne said the investigation into Nimbus' case is still active, but they don't have any tangible information to work on to locate the offending dogs or owners.

"At this time we are making regular patrols in the area and waiting to follow-up any further information," he said.

Midgley has created a Givealittle page for people to donate to should they wish to help cover the vet bills: