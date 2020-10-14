Website of the Year

New Zealand

Cat savaged 'tug of war' by roaming dogs in Hastings is hanging in as vet bill grows

3 minutes to read

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Thomas Airey

A Hastings woman who leapt to the defence of her cat as it was being torn in a "tug-of-war" between two roaming dogs remains hopeful he can pull through, despite his mounting injuries and health

