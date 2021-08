Wayne Osmond died in a water incident on Saturday afternoon. Photo / file

Police have released the name of a man who died at Castlepoint over the weekend.

Wayne Osmond, 58, died in a water incident on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were notified that a person was in the sea off the coast of Castlepoint just after 1.45pm.

A rescue operation was undertaken by a boat in the area, however, efforts to revive Osmond were unsuccessful, police said.