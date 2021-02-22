Cash register stolen from McDonalds, staff threatened

McDonalds Te Ngae was targeted last night. Photo / Google Maps

A group of thieves have threatened staff members and stolen a cash register from McDonalds Te Ngae.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident, on the corner of Robinson Ave and Te Ngae Rd, at 9.25pm yesterday.

A group of people entered the store and stole cash register.

Staff members were threatened but there was no indication of an assault or any injuries, she said.

Police attended but no members of the group involved had been found.

Inquiries are continuing.