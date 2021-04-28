Carterton raises over $16k for family of toddler killed in driveway by car

More than $16,500 has been raised by the Carterton community for a local family. Photo / Wairarapa Times-Age

The Carterton community has raised more than $16,500 for a family whose child died in a vehicle accident two weeks ago.

Fundraiser Elaine Leggott said the final sum was to have been given to the family yesterday, once any remaining bank transactions had cleared after the public holiday.

She had initially hoped for about $5000 of donations to help with any unexpected costs.

"I don't really know what we expected," Leggott said, "I never expected that, it just blew us away."

She managed the "Doing a Good Deed" Facebook page and set up the fundraiser after receiving messages from members of the community asking how they could help.

"The community just came together and wrapped around that family," Leggott said.

"It tells us we've got a very caring community."

She said donating to the cause had helped people to deal with their grief over the girl's death. Others said they had been unable to help their own loved ones in times of need and wanted to help this family if they were able to.

"It obviously affected the family, but it also affected a lot of other people. Wairarapa just sends big love to the family."

At the time of the incident, police detective Barry Bysouth said a child had been struck by a reversing vehicle in its driveway on Lincoln Rd, shortly after 11am on Wednesday, April 14.

He said the incident appeared to be a "tragic accident".