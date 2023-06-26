A man has been arrested on the second day of a homicide probe in Carterton.

The 32-year-old has been charged with assault. No homicide-related charges have been laid yet and investigations into the man’s death are still underway, Area Commander Inspector Scott Miller said.

During these investigations, Miller said, it was discovered the victim was assaulted the day prior to him being found outside a Te Kopi Road residence at 9am yesterday. This was a separate incident, he explained.

Police have also uncovered he was known to the people who lived in the house.

“We can confirm that this is not a random attack, and do not believe that this is a situation where other members of the public or community are in danger,” Miller said.

Miller said police are not in a position to release details of the victim, and the post-mortem investigation will be complete tomorrow.

Police are continuing to examine the scene, which is now being extended to a wider search of the rural property.

“Areas of interest within the property are extensive and it will take time to complete a thorough examination,” Miller said.

“We are continuing to speak with three people from the property who are assisting with our inquiries. We are also speaking with other neighbours and nearby residents.”

The arrested man will appear in Masterton District Court tomorrow.

Police continue to be in the area in large numbers including a scene guard which will remain in place over the duration of the week.

Miller assured Te Kopi Road residents they will have access to their homes and be free to live as normal while investigations continue.

He also continued to urge those with information to come forward by contacting police on 105, referencing event number P055115804.







