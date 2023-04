The collision involved two vehicles at Roaring Meg, police said. Photo / Bevan Conley

The collision involved two vehicles at Roaring Meg, police said. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people were injured in a car crash in Queenstown this morning, one seriously and another moderately.

Police, fire and St John Ambulance were called shortly before 8.30am to the two-car crash at Roaring Meg, about 25km out of the town, police said.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Alex Norris said crews from Wanaka and Arrowtown extricated “multiple people trapped”.