Cars, charity book van egged, floured by west Auckland students in end of year prank

Cars in a west Auckland neighbourhood were the target of school student end of year pranks. One car was covered in eggs, flour and toilet paper. Photo / Facebook

A number of cars and a book charity van in west Auckland were vandalised by a group of students who were celebrating their last day of school after pranks escalated into mayhem.

On Tuesday, at least two cars were photographed covered in dozens of eggs, doused with flour and one was covered in toilet paper.

One car's whole windscreen was caked in flour, with toilet paper stuck to the roof and eggshells surrounding the vehicle.

A charity book van was also egged for the second time in three days, according to the driver.

But yesterday was the final straw for the van driver, who claims he was so angry at the brazen egging attack that he drove the van into school grounds and demanded it be cleaned.

According to the driver, the van was then cleaned by a couple of students and a member of staff.

The attacks are believed to have come from Year 13 students at an Auckland school who were playing pranks to celebrate the end of their time at secondary school.

The car was covered in smashed eggs and flour. Photo / Facebook

The pranks have now angered nearby residents, who say the attacks are an "act of wilful damage and vandalism" and are a bad look for the community.

"There are people in the community doing good things with food ...

"Then there's these people - engaging in acts of wilful damage and vandalism using food that could help our community. There are literally dozens and dozens and dozens and dozens of fresh broken eggs lying on our streets at the moment," one resident wrote online.

Two parents described yesterday's antics as "mayhem" and "pretty flipping hectic".

A bag of high-grade flour was dumped on the roof of a car parked nearby a west Auckland school. Photo / Facebook

Others reported on social media seeing students throwing eggs out their vehicle at parked cars and private properties.

It is also claimed more than six dozen eggs were smashed at the local bike park.

Egging cars can cause damage to the paint job of the vehicle. The yolk's acidity can eat through the clear coat and stain or damage the base coat of a car.

Members of the community say the eggs and flour could have been donated to charity and given to those in need instead of being used to vandalise private property.