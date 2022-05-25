Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Carriann Hall: Budget neglect does nothing to improve aged care crisis

5 minutes to read
Costs for the care of vulnerable aged people have been capped at a maximum of around $250 a day. Photo / 123rf, File

Costs for the care of vulnerable aged people have been capped at a maximum of around $250 a day. Photo / 123rf, File

NZ Herald
By Carriann Hall

OPINION

It's deeply troubling that the crisis in aged care was entirely disregarded in the Budget, despite the huge sums going into health.

The Budget outcome shows the Government isn't heeding warnings from the sector

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.