A car towing a caravan on Auckland's Northern Motorway near the Tristram Ave on-ramp is causing large delays.

A three-vehicle collision involving a caravan is causing delays for citybound traffic on Auckland’s Northern Motorway.

Police said a car towing a caravan had blocked one of two lanes at the Tristram Ave on-ramp after a crash.

“Emergency services are on site and working to move the vehicles,” a spokesperson said.

“Motorists are advised to take an alternative route.”