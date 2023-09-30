A boat that was being towed appears to have been damaged following a crash on the Upper Harbour Motorway.

A car towing a boat has been involved in a crash on the Upper Harbour Motorway in Auckland.

A photo posted on social media shows a boat, which is being towed, on an angle in the middle of the motorway with traffic backing up behind it near the Squadron Drive off-ramp.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said emergency services were called to a two-car crash on the motorway about 8.15pm.

”There’s one person trapped and we are working to get them out of the vehicle using rescue tools.”

Police have been approached for comment.



