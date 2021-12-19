Car stuck down bank after serious crash on Gibbston Valley Highway near Queenstown

Photo / File

A car is stuck down a bank after a serious crash on the Gibbston Valley Highway near Queenstown this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 10.30am.

Police said two vehicles collided on State Highway 6, with one of them leaving the road and going down a bank.

An ODT reporter at the scene said one car with a rope attached to it was down a steep bank above the Kawarau River in the Nevis Bluff area.

A van was on the road and had significant damage.

One person had been put into an ambulance, which remained at the scene.

Part of the highway is closed, with traffic backed up right to Gibbston, he said.

The reporter believed about 25 emergency service personnel were at the scene.