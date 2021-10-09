Car spiked, police Eagle helicopter deployed in West Auckland firearms incident

The police Eagle helicopter followed the car across parts of north, central and west Auckland overnight. Photo / Michael Craig

People who allegedly turned up with a firearm at a West Auckland property were followed across much of the city this morning before a car was spiked.

Police were alerted shortly just before 4am about a firearms incident in Sunnyvale.

Police inspect a car possibly involved in a firearms incident in Auckland's Westgate early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police spokeswoman said a car was seen leaving the property near Glen Eden.

"The Eagle helicopter followed the car around central Auckland and the North Shore before returning to West Auckland," she added.

Police then put spikes out to stop the car and two people who'd been in the vehicle were taken into custody.

A Ford Falcon was seen at Cabernet Cres in Westgate, where police were investigating this morning and removing items from the car.

Nobody was injured in the incident and no property was damaged, police said.

"A firearm and some ammunition were located in the vehicle," police added.

Investigations were continuing this morning.