Police rushed to the scene after a car went off a cliff at Musick Point, Bucklands Beach, East Auckland. Photo / File

Police rushed to the scene after a car went off a cliff at Musick Point, Bucklands Beach, East Auckland. Photo / File

There was a commotion at Musick Point in Buckland’s Beach, East Auckland this evening after a car allegedly doing burnouts flew off a cliff and into the water below.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to the incident at around 5.30pm.

Two occupants of the vehicle were located on Buckland’s Beach, where they were then transported to be assessed by ambulance staff.

Fire and Emergency also attended, sending two firetrucks which left at 6.19pm.

A local resident told 1News “the guys got out of the car and then the police boat picked them up and then dropped them off at Bucklands beach to the waiting cops”.

“But all the ambulances were up on the cliff and didn’t come down. One guy was holding his arm and had a bit of blood on the back of his head, the other guy was totally unscathed.”

A second local, Kelly, told 1News that she and two other people decided to follow the “nine cop cars” as they raced through Highland Park to find out what was going on.

“We parked down at the Musick Point end of Bucklands Beach and saw a group of police talking to a young family.

“The lady had come over and told me what had happened - that a car was doing burnouts up the top of the cliff and lost control and went over.”

Kelly claimed she went and asked police “if they were dead”.

“The police boat pulled in right in front of me. They put the ladder out and these two guys sheepishly walked off the boat.

“I said, hello boys ... bloody wasting police time.

“I just thought ‘you idiots’.

“One guy looked like he had a broken arm, it was dangling - it looked dislocated and he had cuts to the back of his head.”

She told 1News “the other guy had a cut on his head as well”.

“What panicked me the most is that families picnic at the beach where that car landed, under the cliff. Imagine if they had been hit.”

“I hope they lose their licence and get a fine for it.”