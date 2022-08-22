Interesting photos have resulted from a crash in Wellington this evening, with one car narrowly missing a shop's front window.
Police said the crash was between two cars on Taranaki St at Ghuznee St, northbound. No injuries were reported, they said.
A witness to the aftermath said one of the cars appeared to be "jacked up" by a roadwork sign it ran over during the accident.
Photos show the front of the vehicle suspended in mid-air, within a couple of metres of a shop's front window. The car appeared to be badly damaged.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The other car sat on the street in a slightly better condition.