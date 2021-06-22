Car hits pedestrian in Auckland, while three more badly hurt in Waikato crash

A pedestrian hit in Auckland is among four people badly hurt on New Zealand roads this afternoon.

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A pedestrian has been seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Auckland's north, while three others have been badly injured in a crash in the eastern Waikato.

Police said the pedestrian was hit on Stanley Ave in the Auckland suburb of Milford at about 4pm today

"The pedestrian has been taken to hospital in a serious condition," police said.

Serious crash investigators had been alerted to the incident, while Stanley Ave was now partially closed.

One person, meanwhile, had also been critically hurt and two more seriously injured in a crash just north of the small Waikato town of Ngatea.

The crash took place on the corner of Pipiroa and Rawerawe Rds at about 3.20pm.

"Initial information was that two people were seriously injured and one person was critical," police said.

The crash scene was now cordoned off and motorists were asked to follow signs and the directions of emergency teams at the site.