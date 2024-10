One person is in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash in central Auckland this afternoon. Video / NZ Herald

One person is in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash in central Auckland this afternoon

In a statement, police said a vehicle left the road and collided with a building at the intersection of Williamson Ave and Pollen St in Grey Lynn, reported at around 3.50pm.

“One person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

“The road is partially blocked while emergency services attend and the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.”