Video shows a car upside down after a crash on Auckland's North Shore. Video / Supplied

A crash has flipped a car on to its roof on Auckland’s North Shore, causing delays for motorists on a busy road this afternoon.

Police received a report that a car travelling west hit a parked vehicle, which no one was inside.

The two passengers received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Auckland Transport alerted the crash on Onewa Rd, Birkenhead at 12.10pm.

The road was temporarily closed and has since reopened. AT said the crash has now been towed clear.

The crash happened near the intersection of Woodside Rd.

AT asked motorists to pass with care and expect delays.

Bus services through the area will also be affected.

