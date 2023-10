Motorists have been advised to pass the incident with care and expect delays. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A car is on fire on State Highway 1 near Ōtaki.

The left southbound lane is closed south of the Ōtaki River bridge.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has advised motorists to pass the incident with care and expect delays.

Emergency services are at the scene.