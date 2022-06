A fire broke out in a car in Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

A fire broke out in a car in Christchurch this morning.

Police were called to the incident at the intersection of Fairfield Ave and Antigua St at about 6.55am on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said early indications are the fire was suspicious.

They said enquiries will be undertaken alongside Fire and Emergency NZ.