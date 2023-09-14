Smoke can be seen just before the entrance of the Waterview Tunnel, northbound, in Auckland this afternoon. Photo / NZTA

A vehicle fire is causing delays just before the Waterview Tunnel in Auckland.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH20 fire is affecting northbound traffic.

“The two left northbound lanes are blocked before the tunnel entrance.”

Motorists are told to pass with care and to expect delays.

SH20 NORTHBOUND WATERVIEW TUNNEL - 12:45PM

Due to a car fire the two left northbound lanes are blocked before the tunnel entrance. Pass with care and expect delays.^HJ pic.twitter.com/GFEMcumy36 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 14, 2023

An image on a traffic camera shows large clouds of smoke billowing from a vehicle to the side of the tunnel’s entrance on the Mt Roskill side.

A bus can be seen parked to the side of the motorway, but it is not yet clear whether it is the vehicle on fire.



