A vehicle fire is causing delays just before the Waterview Tunnel in Auckland.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH20 fire is affecting northbound traffic.
“The two left northbound lanes are blocked before the tunnel entrance.”
Motorists are told to pass with care and to expect delays.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
An image on a traffic camera shows large clouds of smoke billowing from a vehicle to the side of the tunnel’s entrance on the Mt Roskill side.
A bus can be seen parked to the side of the motorway, but it is not yet clear whether it is the vehicle on fire.