Car collides with pole in North Shore, Belmont. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Debris has been scattered across a residential street in Auckland’s North Shore after a car collided with a power pole on Friday morning.

Photos show a white station wagon with its hood slammed into the pole, both of which have been badly damaged.

The crash occurred on Lake Rd in Belmont.

Police confirmed the incident occurred around 6.50am.

“There are no reports of any serious injuries and only one vehicle was involved,” a spokesperson said.

As the power pole was damaged in the crash, the lines were also brought down, so the road has been closed while contractors attend to the damage.



