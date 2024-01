Bryce St in Castlecliff was closed for several hours due to a car crashing into a power pole. Photo / Bevan Conley

Bryce St in Castlecliff was closed for several hours due to a car crashing into a power pole. Photo / Bevan Conley

Bryce St was closed for several hours on Saturday after a car collided with a power pole.

Police said no one was injured in the single-vehicle crash that occurred at 10.09am.

The street was reopened after contractors restored the power pole and lines.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.