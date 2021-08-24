Car crashes into Havelock North property, man flees the scene

The damaged car was pulled out of the fence and sat beside the Village Pool on Wednesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

A man allegedly fled the scene of a crash in central Havelock North overnight.

Police were called after a car crashed through a fence on Te Mata Rd, near the Village Green, about 8pm on Tuesday.

Havelock North residents reported that police then went from door-to-door in the area telling people they were looking for a man in his 40s who was on the run after the crash.

A police media spokesperson confirmed there had been a vehicle collision in the area and said it had followed a "family harm event".

Police were working to located the person involved, the spokesperson said.

As of Wednesday morning, the damaged car was sitting taped up beside the Village Pool, having been pulled from the fence.

No further details were available.