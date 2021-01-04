Car clips van, veers into a tree in Tutira

Emergency services were called to an incident on Matahorua Rd in Tutira on Monday night where a car had crashed into a tree. Photo / Stock

One person has moderate injuries after a car clipped a van and veered off a remote Hawke's Bay road and into a tree.

Hawke's Bay police were called to the crash on Matahorua Rd, Tutira, at 10.16pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson said the car clipped a van and veered off the road into some trees.

Both occupants were trapped in the car when Fire and Emergency NZ firefighters arrived at the scene and helped them out of the wreckage.

One person sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by one of the two St John ambulances that attended the scene.