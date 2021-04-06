Car caught in orchard crates in Hastings freed by crane

A crane was seen freeing the car from the orchard crates on Wednesday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

The car lodged five to ten metres high in orchard crates after an aerial crash in Hastings has been freed by a crane.

The crash occurred on Kenilworth Rd, Mayfair, about 12.30am on Sunday.

The car fled police down Kenilworth Rd, before hitting a patch of gravel at the base of the railway lines and becoming "airborne", according to police. Police said they were not in pursuit at the time of the crash.

A police investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

A man in his 20s who was seriously injured in the car has been discharged from hospital.

The car has become something of a local attraction in recent days, with hundreds driving down the dead-end street to catch a glimpse of the odd sight.

The car became lodged in the crates at about 12.30am on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor