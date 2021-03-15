Car catches fire on State Highway 1 near Dunedin

A car on fire on the Kilmog near Dunedin. Photo / Supplied

A car became well-involved in fire on State Highway 1 near Dunedin today.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on the Kilmog, at 10.15am on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said a car and grass were on fire, and one lane of the highway had been partially blocked.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was out of the car and was uninjured.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Waikouaiti and Waitati were at the scene.

Waitati Volunteer Fire Brigade station officer Richard Templeton said it appeared a mechanical fault was behind the fire.

Firefighters were called out at 10.20am and were back at the station by 11.15am, he said.