Whāngārā farmer, wife and mother of four Sophie Land and her Outward Bound friends plan to walk and jog 475 kilometres around East Cape in September.

They will do it in support of farmers in the region still struggling mentally with their workload post-Gabrielle.

Land, who came up with the idea, lives and works at Mangaone Station, a busy sheep and cattle farm, part of the Reeves family holdings in the Whāngārā area.

She is the daughter of Peter and Christine Reeves, of Mokairau Herefords, and is married to Nick Land.

During Cyclone Gabrielle last year, Mangaone Station’s riverbanks burst and the farm was under siege from floodwaters and slash.

Dressed only in her nightdress, Sophie joined Nick in a frantic mission to rescue 200 of the farm’s 5000 cattle and sheep, shifting the young cattle to higher ground.

“The animals were saved but our family are still repairing damage to our land and property today,” she said.

In March, she joined eight other East Coast farmers profoundly affected by Cyclone Gabrielle on an Outward Bound course in Anakiwa in Queen Charlotte Sound.

They were recipients of generous Tairāwhiti Rural Support Trust scholarships and were challenged to eight days of outdoor activities designed to unlock their inner potential.

Vicki Crosswell, Tairāwhiti co-ordinator of the Rural Support Trust, said the nine farmers faced many challenges in the wake of the cyclone and all hoped to gain much-needed reset time for themselves from the Outward Bound course.

“Gabrielle was a tragic event that left a lasting impact on many lives, and Tairāwhiti farmers are facing a recovery for a few more years yet,” Crosswell said.

“But amidst all the destruction, we also witnessed many farmers overcome immense challenges and emerge stronger than before.

“The self-awareness and growth to be gained by attending Outward Bound, while being amongst others dealing with the same issues in recovery mode, is hugely beneficial.

“We hoped we could provide those nine farmers the time to reflect and become grounded in their own strength to adapt, no matter the situation.”

For Land, the experience has inspired her planned walk with her OB friends in September.

“My pilgrimage from Whāngārā to Marlborough for OB was the first time I had spent time away from my children, aged 16 to 9.

“At Outward Bound, I forged new relationships and found strength from eight strangers, now friends.

“None of us knew each other before Outward Bound.

“It was cool having people from the same region come together, all of us with the same farming background and similar cyclone experiences.

“For me, it was an incredible eight days of sharing and learning.”

The Outward Bound course was much more than the physical challenge she expected.

“The biggest learning I have taken away from Anakiwa is never to give up. Now I’m back working on the farm, and the learnings are being put into practice.”

The course has inspired her to pass the baton to help more farmers in need.

She has set herself the goal of walking a loop around the East Coast, setting off on September 7.

“Some of my Outward Bound watchmates and I will be walking and jogging the loop of the East Coast starting in Gizzy, on to Tokomaru Bay, to Te Araroa, Waihau Bay, then Ōpōtiki, Matawai and back to Gizzy.

“It will be a massive 475 kilometres.”

The team will walk and jog to support the Rural Support Trust in its work.

“The trust has helped many people in our communities throughout Tairāwhiti and we would love to ensure the trust can offer other people the chance to go to Outward Bound for the same once-in-a-lifetime experience that we had.

“We aim to finish the loop in under six days.

“We’re hoping for good weather and that our fundraising will enable more farmers to experience Outward Bound.”

Land said passing the baton to others in the farming industry struggling mentally with the workload felt like the right thing to do – and be the motivation she needed to keep up the “PT” gained at Outward Bound.

“I’m pleased I’ve continued my PT, or physical training, sessions. The fitness will come in handy in September.”

Since returning to work, Land recognises a change in herself.

“When I become aware that I am overworking myself, I know to stop and rest.

“I can come back tomorrow to finish the job and I will be better off not working myself into the ground. The jobs can wait,” she said.

“The other thing is, you don’t have to be a hero and do it all by yourself.

“I’ve also brought home a new way of thinking about failure.

“A note on our fridge door says FAIL – First Attempt In Learning.

“It reminds us to try new things and go for it.

“There’s nothing wrong with failure because we are learning at the same time.”

Land has sage advice for farmers grappling with mental health issues in the aftermath of the cyclone damage.

“As farmers, we can always find an excuse not to leave our farms.

“I found a few excuses, but I am so pleased I ignored them and took the opportunity to go to OB.

“I realise the importance of being around like-minded people,” she said.

“If you can build a bond with others, there is strength in feeling supported and offering your support to others.”

To find out more about Sophie Land’s fundraising mission for the Tairāwhiti Rural Support Trust, visit https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/east-coast-loop-in-boots.