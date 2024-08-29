Advertisement
Canterbury wildfire scorches pine plantation overnight, concerns it will spread today

Katie Oliver
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
Fenz says no properties are under threat from the fire, which has been contained within the pine forest boundary.

A wildfire that broke out in North Canterbury overnight has been contained, but firefighters are concerned today’s northwesterly wind may cause it to spread.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the blaze about 8 o’clock on Thursday night.

Fire and Emergency NZ incident commander Des Irving said they had had crews working overnight to contain it.

“We have five helicopters and numerous crews and appliances working on the ground to try and put the fire out,” Irving said.


The fire north of Amberly is burning in a pine plantation and is about 80ha in size.

“The fire has been contained within the forest boundary overnight, but is still actively burning,” he said.

No properties are under threat.

Irving couldn’t confirm what caused the fire.

“I’ve got investigators who will look at that,” he said.

Fenz remains concerned about the blaze spreading because winds are forecast to increase today.

“Winds are going to increase to up to 70km/h ... we are asking anyone who has had burn-offs to check that they are fully extinguished,” Irving said.

He is reminding anyone wanting to start a controlled burn to check the weather prior to burning and contact Fenz for advice.

“The fire and smoke may be visible from both SH1 and SH7,” he said.

Fenz is urging people to stay away from the area to allow crews to bring the blaze under control.

“We ask that people stay away from the area to allow our crews to work quickly to bring this fire under control.”

