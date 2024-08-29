



The fire north of Amberly is burning in a pine plantation and is about 80ha in size.

“The fire has been contained within the forest boundary overnight, but is still actively burning,” he said.

No properties are under threat.

Irving couldn’t confirm what caused the fire.

“I’ve got investigators who will look at that,” he said.

Fenz remains concerned about the blaze spreading because winds are forecast to increase today.

“Winds are going to increase to up to 70km/h ... we are asking anyone who has had burn-offs to check that they are fully extinguished,” Irving said.

He is reminding anyone wanting to start a controlled burn to check the weather prior to burning and contact Fenz for advice.

“The fire and smoke may be visible from both SH1 and SH7,” he said.

Fenz is urging people to stay away from the area to allow crews to bring the blaze under control.

“We ask that people stay away from the area to allow our crews to work quickly to bring this fire under control.”