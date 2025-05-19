Canterbury priest who took his life may have been financial abuse victim - coroner

In findings released today, Coroner Ian Telford said there were indications Father Geoff was the victim of financial abuse.

“Towards the end of his life, Father Geoff’s mental health deteriorated markedly - a situation directly exacerbated by mounting financial pressures and other uncertainties,” the coroner said.

“The evidence indicates that this largely arose due to the exploitation of his generous and trusting nature. Unfortunately, my jurisdiction does not extend to the further investigation and determination of this situation.

“Nevertheless, it is a matter of some concern, and begs the attention of all New Zealanders.

“Several people close to Father Geoff were becoming increasingly concerned that some indicators of financial abuse were present in his life. His bank had even taken the step of freezing his accounts, fearing he was being scammed.

“At the same time, those around Father Geoff were alert to the issues and doing everything they could to caution and support him. Nothing in these findings is intended as criticism and these situations are invariably challenging, particularly when supporting capable adults. In short, it is often difficult to know what to do for the best.

“However, Father Geoff’s case serves to illustrate the potentially devastating consequences that can flow in these circumstances. To that end, I urge anyone concerned that an older person may be experiencing any form of abuse to seek help.”

Father Geoffrey Gray (centre) in December 2022 as he celebrated the 50th anniversary of his Ordination to Priesthood. He was found dead by a concerned neighbour on the grounds of the Akaroa parish on November 29, 2024. Photo / Catholic Diocese

Father Geoff was ordained in June 1972 at Timaru’s Sacred Heart Basilica.

He served at many parishes throughout New Zealand and overseas, including as a priest in the Society of St James Apostle in Bolivia between 1982 to 1992 and again from 1997 to 2001.

“Father Geoff developed and maintained a strong connection to the area and established family-like relationships with local people,” Telford said.

“Several witnesses to my inquiry refer to Father Geoff’s ‘adoption’ of a young adult from Bolivia, with whom he maintained contact and provided financial support. While the precise details of this relationship remain unclear, it was most likely an informal and supportive arrangement, rather than a legal adoption.

“It is evident that Father Geoff sent money to various people, including the young adult in Bolivia described above - to assist with education and other expenses. Around the time of his death, the requests for money became increasingly regular, and this caused Father Geoff significant stress.”

Police inquiries after Father Geoff’s death uncovered a brief case with a large amount of documentation recording overseas financial transactions to several people in Bolivia and the United States.

A handwritten note with numerous transactions recorded a total of $40,350 from 2023 to 2024, the coroner said.

“An email message was photographed which has been loosely translated by counsel assisting my inquiry. In very broad summary, this is an email from Father Geoff promising to pay the debt of two overseas individuals,” Telford said.

“As part of my inquiry, I directed the filing of Father Geoff’s bank records, which showed that he was sending considerable sums of money to various people overseas. Although it is difficult to decipher exactly who the recipients of this money were, at least $40,000 was transferred overseas between March 2024 and Father Geoff’s death.”

Father Geoff had been intending to retire to Christchurch.

He had a history of mental health issues dating back to 2008 and was managing anxiety and sleep problems through medication.

He saw his GP, Dr Kris Sargent, on September 2, 2024 and reported he was “stressed and suffering from increased panic and low mood”.

“He told Dr Sargent that he had been sending a lot of money to his people in Bolivia, including his ‘adoptive son’ who was ‘asking for more and more money from Father Geoff, ostensibly related to educational expenses and then later regarding a car needing to be repaired’.

“This was causing Father Geoff significant financial and personal stress and Dr Sargent told him that this all sounded suspicious,” the coroner said.

“Around the end of October 2024, a member of Father Geoff’s family contacted his diocesan bishop, Bishop [Michael] Gielen, with concerns that Father Geoff was ‘not himself’.

“Bishop Gielen promptly met with Father Geoff on October 31, 2024. Father Geoff said he wanted to bring his retirement forward to January 2025. Bishop Gielen encouraged him to retire immediately - a suggestion Father Geoff strongly rejected.

“Father Geoff also said he was involved in a ‘complicated financial situation with a friend in Bolivia’ who needed money for a car. Bishop Gielen asked Father Geoff whether he was being taken advantage of, to which Father Geoff firmly responded he was not, and that he was fully aware of whom he was giving the money to.

“Bishop Gielen offered to assist him with this financial stress, but Father Geoff said he would manage it himself. Father Geoff also said he wanted to retire in Christchurch as this was close to his family.

“Bishop Gielen confirmed there was a place available for him and arrangements were made so that he could start moving.

“Father Geoff last saw Dr Sargent on November 21, 2024. Father Geoff said his financial difficulties were going to be resolved, and he was expecting a return of a substantial sum of money when the car in Bolivia was sold.

“They both felt his anxiety would improve when his financial situation resolved. Father Geoff also reported that he was lonely in Akaroa and was looking forward to moving to Christchurch.”

He attended a clergy retreat on November 24 and appeared agitated.

Bishop Gielen and several other priests enquired about his wellbeing, but Father Geoff did not want to talk.

On November 27, he left the retreat abruptly, telling another priest he was “overwhelmed and had forgotten his medication”.

“He also said that his bank had called him during the retreat, and he needed to go and sort out an issue before going home.”

While leaving the carpark, he collided with a parked car and the building.

Later that evening he had difficulty making payment at a supermarket.

“Sometime after 6pm Father Geoff’s neighbour brought him dinner to his house,” Telford said.

“He asked her to help him pay an online bill as it was not working for him. His neighbour reported that it appeared he had been locked out of his bank account. He told his neighbour that his bank thought he was being scammed and they had frozen his accounts.

“He showed her a long hand-written list recording payments he had made to people in Bolivia. He explained why he thought these requests for money were legitimate and he said it was largely to do with a car. He said he could not access any money out of his accounts.

“About 6.30pm, Father Geoff returned to the supermarket, and he used a staff member’s phone to contact his bank. It appears he was able to pay for his items with his card.”

The following day, he went to his usual hairdresser for a haircut.

“His hairdresser said it was unusual for Father Geoff to walk in without an appointment. She added that he did not appear himself and seemed anxious.

“He asked her to cut his hair shorter than normal, so he looked tidy. She asked about his health as he had told her at his previous appointment that he was not well.

“Father Geoff said that his mental health was not good, but he did not go into any more detail. When paying, Father Geoff was shaking to the extent that she had to help him hold his bank card.”

The next day he was found dead after taking his own life on November 28 or 29.

- RNZ