Police caught a Canterbury mother driving 'extremely' over the drink-driving limit. Photo / NZ Police

A Canterbury mother doing a routine school run was allegedly caught drink-driving by officers during a routine checkpoint, police say.

The woman was allegedly “extremely” over the limit and has been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol.

She’s expected to appear in court next month.

The arrest was revealed in a social media post by Canterbury Police in an attempt to show why they carry out random checkpoints in the first place.

“Police often get asked why we do checkpoints during the day and this is an example of why,” the post said.

“We can’t stress enough the risk that you put yourself and others in when you choose to drive while intoxicated.”