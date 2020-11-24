Canterbury man's death result of auto-erotic asphyxiation gone wrong - Coroner warns others about safety

A Canterbury man found dead at his home was practising auto-erotic asphyxiation and did not mean to end his life, a Coroner has ruled. Photo / NZME

Anna Leask is a senior crime and justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Graphic content warning - this story contains details that may be upsetting to some readers.

The sudden death of a Canterbury man has been ruled an accident by a Coroner who says he was engaged in an act of "solo kink" or auto-erotic asphyxiation that became fatal while he was home alone.

And in a bid to prevent further similar deaths, she has issued a warning for others participating in similar activity to be extremely careful.

Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame has suppressed many details of the case to spare the man's family from further distress.

She said the details were "upsetting and confronting".

The Herald cannot publish his name or any other details that might lead to his identification.

But it can be revealed that he was found dead in the garage of his family home in 2019.

And, unbeknown to his wife, he had been engaging in auto-erotic activity for some time.

Coroner Cunninghame's report outlined the details of the man's death, however she has prohibited publication of the specifics.

She said the man's wife found him dead at their property when she returned home from a night out with friends.

The man was suspended in a "complex system" he had set up in the garage that included "a device to allow breath suppression".

There was "nothing suspicious or untoward" about the death and there was no evidence to indicate anyone else was involved.

"Police considered the death to be a result of [the man] engaging in auto-erotic

asphyxiation at the time of his death," said Coroner Cunninghame.

"This is a state of asphyxia intentionally induced by smothering or strangling oneself to heighten sexual arousal during masturbation."

Police attended the man's death and told the Coroner there were no suspicious circumstances. Photo / NZME

A post-mortem examination showed the man had no drugs or alcohol in his system.

"The facts make it clear that his death was not suicide," said Coroner Cunninghame.

"It was an accident that occurred in the context of a solo "kink" activity.

"In using the word 'kink' I do not wish to cast any aspersions on those who choose to engage in non-conventional consensual sexual activities. Some of these activities do carry risk, of which [the man's] death is a tragic example."

The Coroner heard the "reasonably fit and healthy" man loved his family, the outdoors and did not drink much or use any drugs.

"He did not intend to take his life," she ruled.

"Unfortunately, he was unable to control the system that he had constructed, and was unable to free himself before succumbing to asphyxia. His death was an accident."

Coroner Cunninghame said people who explored kink activities that involved suppression of breath, strangulation, or smothering - particularly on their own - were engaging in

activities where there was a high risk of death or serious harm.

Because of that she had decided to release some basic details of the death.

"A coronial inquiry ... must look for opportunities to prevent future deaths in similar

circumstances by learning from past causes and circumstances of death," she explained.

"The potential for Coroners' comments and recommendations to save lives and prevent other families from suffering the grief of preventable death is very much in the public interest.

"I do not know the extent to which the kink community shares information about

safe practices.

"[The man's wife] did not know that her husband had an interest in auto-erotic asphyxiation and there is no evidence before the inquiry as to how he may have obtained any information regarding his activities.

"Common sense dictates that those publishing or sharing information about these topics should consider highlighting the risks involved and the ways in which participants can ensure safety."

Coroner Cunninghame said had she been able to identify a "community or publication" where the man had "obtained information about, or had discussed, auto-erotic asphyxiation" she would have recommended that "advice about the risks inherent in the practice should be made freely available to members or readers".

"I would also have recommended that any relevant safety advice be publicised in the same manner," she said.

"Those in the kink community should be aware of the high risk in acts which involve suppression of breath."

Coroner Cunninghame said she was aware that the circumstances of the man's death were very distressing and extended her deepest condolences to his family and friends.