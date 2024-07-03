“It’s with the deepest regret and sadness that I post this to you all. Our kind, beautiful lady has driven her last race,” he said.
Wendy’s letter read: “It is with the heaviest of broken hearts our loved Katie passed away peacefully this morning.
“She approached cancer and the myriad of drugs she took to get through this with determination, integrity and tenacity.
“Katie was still managing to drive horses at home with the help of her great support team, however the high dose steroids she was on to deal with the drug toxicity in her lungs showed a form of pneumonia on Monday from the blood test and CT scan.
“That night she started on strong antibiotics and knew the next four days were going to be difficult to get through.
“As determined as she was, and being on direct oxygen and concentrators, her lungs struggled with getting enough oxygen and she passed away peacefully this morning.”
Wendy said her daughter’s spirit was “willing” to the end - and she was even giving directives about her horse Spy Da Moment’s training “as she was entering the ambulance”.
“Katie was so appreciative of the fantastic support from all who knew her, and supporters she hadn’t even met,” she continued.
“A date will be announced for a memorial to Katie’s life ... and as per her request not on a trials or race day.”
Wiggins wanted to thank everyone who had supported Cox since her diagnosis was shared.
Exon 20 mutations are resistant to drugs used to treat other forms of lung cancer.
Cox said she had made contact with a “great international professional advice network” for Exon 20 on the latest drug trials and drugs about to be released.
“Along with the great specialist I am seeing, a good fighting spirit and time for research, I am aiming for positive progress,” she said.
Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz