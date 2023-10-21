Katie Cox has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer. Photo / Harness Racing NZ Facebook

The Kiwi harness racing community is driving a major fundraising effort for one of its own after a shock cancer diagnosis.

Katie Cox, from Leeston, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer, prompting her friends and colleagues to set up an account to help support her on her treatment journey and beyond.

“The top horsewoman, trainer, driver and ex-show jumper has been surprisingly diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer - primarily affecting young female non-smokers - after going to the doctor a month ago for a cough and initially being prescribed antibiotics,” said the group behind the Katie Cox Appeal.

“Katie is only 33 years old and this has come as a shock to her and all that know her.”

The only treatment option for Cox, said the group, was to use the private healthcare system to access the specific targeted drugs that are reportedly having very good success overseas in managing the condition.

“The first medication that is recommended is well over $100,000 and unfortunately additional recommended ones are a lot more expensive than that,” they said.

“This is a rare form of cancer that will need a lot of fighting and this is where you can help.

“Whatever with Wiggy Charitable Trust has set up an account where all funds raised will go to Katie’s support in this journey.”

Image / Harness Racing New Zealand

The charity, founded by well-known rodeo commentator and MC Craig “Wiggy” Wiggins, aims to maintain and build connections within the rural community, as part of his advocacy work for mental health and wellness in rural communities.

Top harness racing driver Ricky May, owner Bruce Taylor and Wiggins have been appointed as trustees to the appeal and said they would ensure donations go “directly to Katie to use as she needs to pay for treatment or other expenses involved”.

“This is a totally unexpected illness and very rare so all help will be gratefully received,” they said.

Do you want to help?

Please deposit any donations small or large into the following account: Whatever with Wiggy Charitable Trust CC59951

Katie Cox Appeal

06-0837-0390071-01

Please use the reference Katie - anonymous donations please use anon in the reference.











