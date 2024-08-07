John Reeves farmed in the Canterbury region for 40 years.

Canterbury farmer John Reeves has been posthumously honoured for his contribution to the New Zealand pork sector, with NZPork’s Outstanding Contribution Award.

Reeves, who died in March this year aged 78, farmed in the region for 40 years.

He was also a founder of the New Zealand Pork Corporation wholesaling company, which then became Porkcorp.

The company went on to purchase the National Pig Breeding Company.

NZPork chief executive Brent Kleiss said the award was for an individual who had made a sustained contribution to the pig industry.