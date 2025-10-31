Fabric director and architect Mitchell Coll was awarded the ‘Supreme Award’ for his ‘Red Pine Villa’. Photo / Stephen Goodenough

“The house respects tradition through its form and materiality, while the perforated panels allow for a dynamic play of light, creating layered and filtered interior spaces.

“Its orientation gestures to the west, aligning with the streetscape proportions and ensuring futureproofing for growth and financial stability,” said the judges.

Coll worked within the design and budget constraints, many elements of the original building were retained, including the patinaed garage, fences and driveway.

“While deteriorated, the garage, fences and driveway now had a patina to embrace,” Coll said

Coll said he considered the owner’s environmentally focused values and tight budget, leading to the retention of existing elements on-site

“Expanding on this aesthetic and considering the couple’s love for some of the more traditional elements in their previous home, we explored shoin-zukuri and sukiya-zukuri, which incorporate wabi-sabi aesthetics with the interplay of light and shadow–reminiscent of an ageing villa,” Coll said.

‘Red Pine Villa’ also received the 2025 ADNZ Resene National Award for New Home up to 150m² and the National ADNZ Resene Kaitiakitanga Award.

In total, eight projects nationally were recognised at the 2025 ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards.

Keryn Davis, CEO of Architectural Designers New Zealand, congratulated all the winners and noted the Canterbury regions’ majority.

“Once again Canterbury has shone at these awards, with five out of eight national awards from the region, including the Supreme Award winner.

Chris Wheeler and Ashton Wright of Hierarchy Group won the National Award for Commercial Architecture, and National Award for Commercial Interiors and Fitouts for Sugarloaf at Flockhill in Lake Pearson, Canterbury. Photo / Dennis Radermacher

“The earthquakes, while devastating, created an opportunity for architectural designers and architects to take on projects that they could never dream of.

“We see this again with the Supreme Award winner. An unassuming villa, brought back to life post-earthquakes. A beautiful and respectful project.”

Sam Connell of Figure & Ground won the National Award for New Home between 150m² and 300m² for Macandrew Lane in Wānaka.

Another big winner of the night was Tauranga designer Adam Taylor of ata.

His project, ‘Rhythm & Greens’ in Mount Maunganui won the National Award for Residential Alterations and Additions, and the National Award for Home Interiors.

Tauranga designer Adam Taylor of ata was behind the project, ‘Rhythm & Greens’ in Mount Maunganui, which won the National Award for Residential Alterations and Additions, and the National Award for Home Interiors. Photo / Ben Parry

ADNZ judges called the bach a beautifully measured architectural intervention that transforms a conventional dwelling into an experience of light, rhythm, and calm.

“Every gesture, from the carefully composed windows to the subtle transitions in scale, serves to enhance the spatial flow and elevate the everyday,” the judges said.

2025 ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards winners:

Mitchell Coll of Fabric won the National Award for New Home up to 150m², the National ADNZ Resene Kaitiakitanga Award and the Supreme Award for Red Pine Villa in Somerfield, Christchurch. Coll also won the National Award for Resene Colour in Design for his work on Constructure Building in Christchurch Central.

Adam Taylor of ata for Rhythm & Greens in Mount Maunganui won the National Award for Residential Alterations and Additions, and the National Award for Home Interiors.

John Hayes of Ninethirty won the National Award for Architectural Spaces and Structures for his project, Repurposed With Purpose, in Kirikiriroa, Hamilton.

Gareth Ritchie of Archco Architecture won the National Award for New Home over 300m² for his project Burntwood in Pegasus, North Canterbury.

Sam Connell of Figure & Ground won the National Award for Multi-Unit Housing for his project, Gracefield Avenue, in Central Christchurch. He also won the National Award for New Home between 150m² and 300m² for Macandrew Lane in Wānaka.

Chris Wheeler and Ashton Wright of Hierarchy Group won the National Award for Commercial Architecture, and National Award for Commercial Interiors and Fitouts for Sugarloaf at Flockhill in Lake Pearson, Canterbury.

