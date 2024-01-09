Police responding to a two-vehicle crash on Main North Rd, near Waikuku Beach Rd. Photo / George Heard

Police are responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Main North Road near Waikuku Beach Rd in Canterbury this afternoon.

It is the same stretch of road where two people died yesterday and several were injured in a separate crash. A Herald journalist at the scene today says it is about 2km from yesterday’s crash.

A police statement said today’s crash was reported at 2.46pm, but the road does not appear to be blocked and no injuries have been reported.

Hato Hone St John was notified of today’s incident and is currently on the scene with two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Bailey Wells said fire crews were also alerted to the two-car collision in the Waikuku area this afternoon.

Police responding to a two-vehicle crash on Main North Road, near Waikuku Beach Rd. Photo / George Heard

Wells said crews responded to the crash from Woodend and Rangiora.

”Upon arrival, there were two cars involved and no people trapped.”

She said crews have secured the vehicles involved and are currently providing scene protection for police and ambulance services.

Two people died and several others were injured in a crash on Main North Rd / State Highway 1, Sefton on Monday. Photo / George Heard

Yesterday, emergency services responded to a pile-up on Main North Rd/State Highway 1, near Sefton, soon after 10am. Police said two people in one vehicle died at the scene, while a third person in that vehicle was moderately injured.

Two people in the second vehicle received moderate to serious injuries, they said.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel confirmed yesterday’s double-fatal collision was between two cars.

”It appears that one vehicle left the side of the road and collided with another coming from the opposite direction,” McDaniel said.

“We do not know the cause, but we know that one vehicle has crossed the centre line, hitting the other. We are still ascertaining the cause of the collision, so we’re currently at the scene, trying to figure it all out.”

Images from yesterday’s crash scene showed debris from a flipped silver Hilux ute strewn across the road and a host of emergency workers at the crash site. A silver Corolla was off the road, in bushes, and had been covered with a sheet.