Helicopters carry monsoon buckets in an effort to control the Canterbury beach fire. Video / Supplied

Fireworks being let off near a beach north of Christchurch caused a large blaze that has covered about 200ha, police have confirmed.

The blaze at Pegasus Beach continued to burn overnight. Incident Controller Colin Russell said three helicopters and fresh crews mustered at first light.

On Thursday, Canterbury Police rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper confirmed fireworks caused the blaze.

A plane sprays water over the fire.

He said there were considerations people needed to take into account when using fireworks such as environmental factors, doing it safely and having a plan if something goes wrong.

“That’s what we encourage people to do when they use fireworks.”

Cooper said he was unable to comment on how many people were involved in setting off the fireworks, but earlier said police were talking to two “persons of interest”.

A police spokesperson said two people were seen acting suspiciously inside the cordon and police were now speaking to them.

“It’s not believed they are linked to how the fire started.

“However, in relation to how the fire started, police are following good lines of inquiry.”

A helicopter carrying a monsoon bucket drops water on the blaze near Pegasus beach. Photo / George Heard.

The fire came very close to the camping ground but volunteers managed to keep it out and no reports of property damage have been reported. It’s hoped the evacuees can get home tonight. Another meeting will be held at 2pm.

Weather forecasts are predicted to be similar for this afternoon which will let fire crews continue their work, said Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Wayne Hamilton. One member of the public asked why they couldn’t decide on returning now instead of 2pm. FENZ said the fire is still “very active” and they want to make sure it’s a safe area for them to return to. The evacuation centre will remain open into the evening.

Flames stretch from the scene of a fire near Pegasus Beach, Canterbury. Photo / Supplied

Incident Controller Colin Russell spoke to media at 7.30am on Thursday, along with Waimakariri District mayor Dan Gordon, from the Woodend Fire Station. He said the main focus has been evacuation.

Fire first sparked at 7.30pm Wednesday

All have been “successfully evacuated, all safely” and there are no reports of property damage, he said.

Evacuees are in “good heart” and grateful to Fire and Emergency, said Gordon.

Russell said it was too early to say what sparked the massive blaze but investigations were underway. Questions were asked whether the fire could be linked to ongoing Guy Fawkes celebrations, but Russell wouldn’t be drawn into speculating.

Incident controller Colin Russell (left) and Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon at Woodend Fire Station this morning.

His preference, he said, would be for the public to refrain from setting off their own fireworks but simply attend safely managed public events.

FENZ has now established an investigation team with police, a scene guard is at the site where the incident was first reported.

The fire first sparked around 7.30pm on Wednesday night. Roughly 50 firefighters and 12 fire trucks have been on the scene since.

The fire has spread over 5km, Russell said, with flames reaching as high as 6 metres last night. The fire reached the boundary line of the Woodend Beach campground.

130 people have been evacuated from their homes. Gordon said around 50 evacuees sheltered at the community centre overnight but were in good spirits.

Heavy machinery including two huge bulldozers managed to plough a 30m-wide fire break last night to try to contain the blaze.

While the wind is light now, forecasted gusts have firefighters on the ground concerned. The aerial attack will focus on hot-spots and contain the worst areas.



