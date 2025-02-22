Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington researcher Dr Sarah Sczelecki. Photo / Cancer Society of New Zealand

Cancer Society research manager Dr Nicole Stanton said the pair’s research would build on the exciting results from the Pitman group at Victoria University of Wellington that identified five potential biomarkers of early-stage ovarian cancer.

“They hope to identify the first screening panel of ovarian cancer biomarkers that may be used diagnostically for early detection, enabling prompt treatment, and increased five-year survival rates.”

Stanton said ovarian cancer had the highest mortality rate of all gynaecological cancers in Aotearoa, but early diagnosis dramatically improved the survival rates.

“It’s actually quite hard to detect at the moment. There isn’t a very good test for it to screen for it, and so most people who get diagnosed with ovarian cancer get diagnosed quite late.”

Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington researcher Sonesavanh Larnkham. Photo / Cancer Society of New Zealand

Sczelecki and Larnkham’s work would involve looking for and putting together tests for biomarkers.

“So that they can screen for ovarian cancer so that it’s found earlier, and [the] earlier that you can detect it, like with most cancers, the better you can treat it and the more survivable it is.”

Post-doctoral fellowships were also awarded to Christchurch-based researchers Dr Citra Praditi and Dr Annika Seddon from the University of Otago.

Praditi’s research investigates the role of vitamin C (ascorbate) in cancer, in particular, understanding the role it could play as a complementary melanoma therapy.

Seddon is studying malfunctioning mitochondria to find new and better ways to treat acute myeloid leukaemia.

University of Otago researcher Dr Citra Praditi. Photo / Cancer Society of New Zealand

Stanton said there were a huge number of high-quality applications submitted this year.

University of Otago researcher Dr Annika Seddon. Photo / Cancer Society of New Zealand

“I’m particularly excited to see more funding going into ovarian cancer research, which is historically under-studied.”

- RNZ

