Cancer Society research manager Dr Nicole Stanton said the pair’s research would build on the exciting results from the Pitman group at Victoria University of Wellington that identified five potential biomarkers of early-stage ovarian cancer.
“They hope to identify the first screening panel of ovarian cancer biomarkers that may be used diagnostically for early detection, enabling prompt treatment, and increased five-year survival rates.”
Stanton said ovarian cancer had the highest mortality rate of all gynaecological cancers in Aotearoa, but early diagnosis dramatically improved the survival rates.