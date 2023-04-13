Abi and Broc Johnston discovered that Abi has Stage 3 breast cancer when she was 26 weeks pregnant with their first child. Photo / Ruby Halvorson

Abi and Broc Johnston discovered that Abi has Stage 3 breast cancer when she was 26 weeks pregnant with their first child. Photo / Ruby Halvorson

Loved ones are rallying around a young Northland couple - and their unborn baby - after a shattering breast cancer diagnosis.

The soon-to-be parents say while the cancer diagnosis is overwhelming, the support they are receiving is giving them the strength to keep fighting.

Abi Johnston and Broc Johnston found out in October that Abi was pregnant with their first child.

“It was a really exciting time for us, we’ve been married for about two years and we’re excited about the next step in the life of starting a family.”

But in a shattering blow, Abi was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer when she was 26 weeks pregnant.

“I had been feeling great during the first trimester... and I just found a lump in the shower one day on my breast.

“Initially, I was like, oh, probably just pregnancy changes,” Abi said.

Abi spent a couple of weeks treating what she thought was a blocked milk duct with at-home remedies, but the lump continued to increase in size.

“I talked to my sister about [how] it was getting bigger, and I suppose she was the final push I needed to go see the doctor about it.

“I think being so young and also expecting changes during pregnancy, I wasn’t too concerned,” Abi said.

Two weeks after her first doctor’s appointment about the lump, she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer at only 27.

“It was definitely a shock for us. The whole thing,”

Finding a treatment for Abi was a battle for specialists between what would reduce her cancer, and what wouldn’t harm her unborn baby.

“All the different speciality teams have had a lot of discussions and finding the right chemo drugs during pregnancy.

“The ones they would ideally put me on were not considered baby safe. So they have altered those for the first three months of treatment.”

Abi has already completed two cycles of chemotherapy that are as safe for the baby as possible while hoping to prevent the cancer from progressing.

“We’re doing three months before baby comes and three months after it comes,” Abi said.

Once the baby is born Abi will rapidly start more treatment and medications, one of which is the unsubsidised Pertuzumab by Perjeta which will cost over $20,000.

With her current treatment, the chance of total clearance of the cancer is 50 per cent. Pertuzumab is expected to give Abi an extra 15 per cent chance of becoming cancer free.

A Givealittle page was created for the couple by a friend on March 26 and has already raised over $28,000 at the time of publishing.

The donations are enough money to cover the cost of the unsubsidised medication and the pair say they will use any extra money to pay for living costs.

Once the baby is born Abi Johnston will rapidly start more treatment and medications. Photo / Ruby Halvorson.

“We’re totally blown away by the support, as people that we don’t even know have rallied around us and supported that page and also just praying for us.

“We’ve had friends making freezer meals for us.”

Abi has had to stop working due to starting the chemotherapy and Broc will be off work when the baby arrives so he can support Abi through her treatment and surgery, as well as navigate caring for newborn life for the first time.

For now, Abi and Broc say they’re taking things day by day, but ultimately are looking forward to becoming parents.

“Feelings come and go like different days. Different days are harder and easier.”

The diagnosis came as such a surprise to the couple due to their young age, and Abi said that’s what she wants people to take away from their story.

“I think it’s just really important for people, young people to make sure they check for that type of stuff.

“If you do find something, don’t be afraid to go to the doctor. I think I was a little bit scared to go to the doctor because they made it real.”











