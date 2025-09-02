Advertisement
Cancer battle: Photojournalist Jason Oxenham’s colleagues unite for fundraiser

Mike Scott
By
Specialist Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Light+Shade unites NZ’s top photographers in a fundraising exhibition supporting Jason Oxenham’s fight against blood cancer. Video / Michael Craig

Photographers from across the country are banding together to back a mate, showcasing iconic New Zealand images. Mike Scott reports on the epic cancer battle that took Jason Oxenham to China and back.

Standing in line at Shanghai Disneyland, Jason Oxenham feels lumps of cancer on his neck and ribs.

