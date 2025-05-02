Jones said it was an honour and a challenge to try to do justice to O’Brien’s iconic characters and songs inside four small frames.
“What’s not to love about Rocky Horror from a visual perspective? It’s an absolute feast. I’ve loved getting lost in the world of Brad, Janet and Frank more than I probably should have, and being reminded of just what a genius tongue-in-cheek comment on society the show makes.”
Asked how he ranked the stamps among the many ways Rocky Horror has been memorialised over the years, O’Brien told the Bay of Plenty Times it was “yet another astonishment to ponder over”.