O’Brien’s play debuted in London in 1973 and was adapted for film in 1975. It has become an enduring cult classic, seen by millions of people.

UK-born O’Brien, who spent his teens and early 20s in Tauranga and Hamilton, starred as Riff Raff. A statue of him in character was unveiled in Hamilton in 2022.

“We’re shivering with anticipation,” NZ Post head of collectables Antony Harris said in a statement. [Ed’s note: “... antici ... ... ... pation,” surely.]

NZ Post has release four stamps celebrating Richard O'Brien's cult classic, The Rocky Horror Show. Photo / Supplied

“Rocky Horror has a special place in New Zealand’s creative history, and we’re thrilled to honour its legacy and status as a global cult hit in the official stamp programme.”

The black, white and red stamps are based on officially licensed Rocky Horror Show artwork interpreted by Wellington designer and musician Chris Jones.

Jones said it was an honour and a challenge to try to do justice to O’Brien’s iconic characters and songs inside four small frames.

“What’s not to love about Rocky Horror from a visual perspective? It’s an absolute feast. I’ve loved getting lost in the world of Brad, Janet and Frank more than I probably should have, and being reminded of just what a genius tongue-in-cheek comment on society the show makes.”

The Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O’Brien promoting his new theatrical project, The Kingdom of Bling under a chandelier last year Photo / Jason Oxenham

Asked how he ranked the stamps among the many ways Rocky Horror has been memorialised over the years, O’Brien told the Bay of Plenty Times it was “yet another astonishment to ponder over”.

He moved back to New Zealand permanently just over a decade ago and settled in Katikati.

He has used big birthdays to throw charity events benefiting Starship Children’s Hospital and supported local rainbow community events.

Last year, aged 82, he took his new show, The Kingdom of Bling - a satirical fairy tale with a Donald Trump-inspired monster - on tour around New Zealand.

The Rocky Horror stamps can be purchased on the NZ Post Collectables website or at selected PostShops within New Zealand – with an issue date of May 7.