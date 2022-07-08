Richard O'Brien (centre) with his wife Sabrina Graf (fifth from left) at the award ceremony on Thursday. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O'Brien, 80, has done a jump to the left and a step to the right as he came to Hamilton on Thursday to be honoured with the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal.

In a ceremony at the Waikato Museum plaza by the Riff Raff statue, O'Brien recalled his fondest memories of Hamilton where he created the concept of The Rocky Horror Show.

O'Brien received the medal for his advocacy for the local arts scene as he continues to shine a light on creativity and culture in the city.

O'Brien said receiving the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal was "a generous gift that is as welcome as a loving kiss".

"It's the second medal I received in Hamilton. The first one I got in 1952 when I was at Fairfield School. Someone came and said that Elizabeth is now Queen and they gave us all a bronze medal."

O'Brien was born in England, but immigrated to Tauranga with his family when he was 10 years old. From 1959 to 1964 he worked at a barbershop in front of Hamilton's old Embassy Theatre where he attended many late-night picture shows. It was here that O'Brien had the idea for The Rocky Horror Show.

He returned to England and was cast in a couple of musicals including Hair and Jesus Christ Superstar - which he was fired from - before he gained world fame for The Rocky Horror Show. The musical was turned into a movie in 1975 for which O'Brien co-wrote the screenplay and appeared as the butler Riff Raff.

He said it was hard to describe what the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal meant to him.

Richard O'Brien received the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal for his services to the local arts and culture scene. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

"I was a high school dropout, a very mediocre person ... Luck has such a big part to play in our lives. You see, I was fired from Jesus Christ Superstar, but that was the best thing that could have happened to me because if I didn't get fired, I wouldn't have written The Rocky Horror Show.

"I'm the luckiest person in the world."

He says he has a number of fond memories of Hamilton, especially of the Founders Theatre, where he not only attended a lot of concerts but also performed, starring in a Hamilton Operatic Society production of Oliver in 2012.

"One of my fondest memories is being on stage in Hamilton, being in Oliver. I left Hamilton with no qualifications and came back as a lead on stage."

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said O'Brien was "hugely inspirational" and a "creative icon, champion of the arts and an advocate for our city".

"He will always be known for The Rocky Horror Show – how could he not? But he has given our city so much more than that.

Richard O'Brien and Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate who says they share a personal friendship. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

"He has an enormous passion for theatre and creativity and has shared that passion very, very generously. He's been a huge advocate for the arts in Hamilton and he has shone a bright and enduring light on creativity and culture in our city. Richard's wit, his music and his very character have enriched our city."

Southgate said the ceremony was "unique, intimate and different" as it took place outside the museum by the Riff Raff statue that depicts O'Brien's character in The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

"It's a place appropriate for honouring such a unique person."

Although a Hamiltonian at heart, O'Brien now calls Katikati home where he lives with his wife, Sabrina Graf who also attended the award ceremony on Thursday.

O'Brien serves as patron of the Hamilton Operatic Society and is a regular visitor to plays and shows.

The Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal recognises the significant achievement of Hamiltonians who have been highly successful in their chosen field and have raised the profile of the city.

Past recipients include John Gallagher, the late John and Bunny Mortimer, Dr Beverley Clarkson and Professor Bruce Clarkson, and Dr Peter Sergel.