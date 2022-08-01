Tai Wananga school in Hamilton won second place in New Zealand for their performance in the open section of Showquest. Photo / Supplied

For the second year running, performers from Tai Wānanga of Hamilton have won second place nationally in the open section of Showquest, the country's largest performing arts competition for schools.

The performers themed their piece on domestic violence, following the story of two people going through a process of trauma, denial, acceptance - before finally facing their demons and into a process of healing.

About the school's Showquest submission, actor David Van Horn, a judge for the national final, said: "It was beautifully executed. Slick transitions using the LED screen and lighting helped to drive the narrative along. As an ensemble, they all worked solidly and I could tell that they were all focused and working as one. Such a committed performance that was truly moving."

Tai Wānanga also won the Best Use Of Drama award. Hunter Higgins and Myra Clarke from Tai Wānanga won the Outstanding Rangatahi award.

In the junior section, available as an option for teams of students Years 1-8, Rangikura School from Wellington took out the winning spot nationally. The school's piece was themed on the migration story of Pasifika to Porirua.

The story is told through the tales of grandparents and through the eyes of a child and the viewer is invited to watch and listen as key moments of hope, heartbreak, and celebration are explored.

Also in the junior section, Te Awamutu Intermediate, from the Waikato, won the

Best Use of Video Wall award.

Showquest producer Kelsey Moller says Showquest entrants this year have shown great enthusiasm in creating, performing and sharing their stories on stage.

"Watching the performances, you would have no idea the challenges schools faced behind the scenes due to Covid-19. We were blown away by the leadership and creativity shown by these students, who are showcasing performance skills and themes far beyond their years."

Teams were judged by a panel of Suzy Cato, Elektra Shock, David Van Horn and Fasitua Amosa on their technical and production skills, performance, movement, and overall theme.

The complete list of awards for the Showquest National Final is:

Open section

• 1st Place - Epsom Girls' Grammar School, Auckland

• 2nd Place - Tai Wānanga, Waikato

• 3rd Place - Whanganui High School, Manawatū

• Best Costume & Enhancement - Whanganui High School, Manawatū

• Best Use Of Props - Rangiora High School, Canterbury

• Best Use Of Video Wall - Kuranui College, Wellington

• Best Use Of Live Music - Macleans College, Auckland

• Best Original Soundtrack - Epsom Girls' Grammar School, Auckland

• ZM Soundtrack Award (jointly awarded) - Rangiora High School, Canterbury

• ZM Soundtrack Award (jointly awarded) - Whanganui High School, Manawatū

• Best Lighting - Macleans College, Auckland

• Best Choreography - Epsom Girls' Grammar School, Auckland

• Best Use Of Drama - Tai Wānanga, Waikato

• Best Theme (jointly awarded) - Kamo High School, Northland

• Best Theme (jointly awarded) - Central Southland College, Southland

• ZM Choice Award - Napier Girls' High School, Hawkes Bay

• Best Cultural Story - St Hilda's Collegiate School, Southland/Otago

• Outstanding Rangatahi - Hunter Higgins & Myra Clarke From Tai Wānanga, Waikato

Junior section

• 1st Place - Rangikura School, Wellington

• 2nd Place - Levin East School, Manawatū

• 3rd Place - Beckenham Te Kura o Pūroto, Canterbury

• Best Costume & Enhancement - Levin East School, Manawatū

• Best Use of Props (jointly awarded) - Rangikura School, Wellington

• Best Use of Props (jointly awarded) - St Joseph's School, Nelson

• Best Use of Video Wall - Te Awamutu Intermediate, Waikato

• Best Live Music - Rangikura School, Wellington

• ZM Soundtrack Award (jointly awarded) - Mount Maunganui Intermediate, Bay of Plenty

• ZM Soundtrack Award (jointly awarded) - St Joseph's School, Nelson

• Best Lighting - James Hargest College Junior, Southland

• Best Choreography - Levin East School, Manawatū

• Best Use of Drama - Northcross Intermediate, Auckland

• Best Theme (jointly awarded) - Te Awamutu Intermediate, Waikato

• Best Theme (jointly awarded) - Levin East School, Manawatū

• Best Cultural Story - Rangikura School, Wellington,

• Outstanding Rangatahi - Isabel Mcminn From Levin East School, Manawatū