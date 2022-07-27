Image / Supplied

Grease the Musical is set to rock Hamilton city this December, but for now, the show team is still looking for the one(s) they want in the cast.

The show, to be staged at the Clarence St Theatre, will be a fundraising event for the theatre, which is still dealing with the effects of Covid-19 on the events industry.

Tickets for new production of Grease will go on sale in mid-August on Ticketek and make a great event for end-of-year functions.

Grease is the 1971 rock 'n' roll musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey that follows 10 working-class teenagers through their high school experiences and celebrates growing up, first loves and friendship. It was made into a movie in 1978 that starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in the lead roles.

The Hamilton production will, of course, feature famous songs like You're the One That I Want, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Greased Lighting, and Summer Nights.

Directed by Kyle Chuen, choreographed by Michaela Gilling and co-musically directed by Nick Braae and Damian Brell, the Hamilton musical will be an all-new production featuring the exciting talent of the Waikato.

Open auditions will take place next Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6, from 9am to 9pm at Clarence Street Theatre, with music and choreography rehearsals set to start on September 26.

The Grease musical team says they are looking for a confident, energetic and diverse cast of animated performers, preferably with some experience singing in an ensemble, and a mix of experienced dancers and capable movers.

Chuen says auditionees must have an enthusiasm and passion for live performance.

"For this production of Grease we are looking for a diverse cast that are triple threats - so can sing, act and dance. They should be athletic and energetic and ready to put the hard work in to make a spectacular new production to wow Waikato audiences."

The shows are set to run from December 3 until 17 and will also have a singalong performance. Tickets will be available from $59.00 + fees.

For more information, people should email admin@clarencesttheatre.co.nz or check out Clarence St Theatre's website or Facebook page.